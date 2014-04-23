Marisa Matyola

Anchor/Reporter

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarisaMatyolaWBOY12News

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MMatyolaWBOY

Marisa joined the WBOY team in October 2013 as a Producer and Reporter. She graduated from the Perley Isaac Reed School of Journalism, now Reed College of Media, at West Virginia University. Marisa was the main anchor and Star City/Westover reporter for the award-winning WVU News.

Before joining 12 News, Marisa was the Game Operator for the NBC game show, Million Second Quiz. She grew up at the Jersey Shore and is thrilled to start her dream job in the wild and wonderful North Central West Virginia.

When Marisa is not in the newsroom, you can most likely find her spending time with her family, bargain shopping, or cheering on the Mountaineers!

If you have any story ideas, questions, or comments please send Marisa an email at mmatyola@wboy.com.