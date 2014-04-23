Marisa Matyola

Marisa joined the WBOY team in October 2013 as a Producer and Reporter. She graduated from the Perley Isaac Reed School of Journalism, now Reed College of Media, at West Virginia University. Marisa was the main anchor and Star City/Westover reporter for the award-winning WVU News.
Before joining 12 News, Marisa was the Game Operator for the NBC game show, Million Second Quiz. She grew up at the Jersey Shore and is thrilled to start her dream job in the wild and wonderful North Central West Virginia.
When Marisa is not in the newsroom, you can most likely find her spending time with her family, bargain shopping, or cheering on the Mountaineers!
If you have any story ideas, questions, or comments please send Marisa an email at mmatyola@wboy.com.
Monday, June 19 2017 12:21 PM EDT2017-06-19 16:21:13 GMT
This week's Monday Motivation is inspired by a pair of sisters who prove age is just a number. Internet sensations Gramma and Ginga will be featured on Steve Harvey's new show "Little Big Shots: Forever Young." The spin-off of the popular NBC show "Little Big Shots" kicks off on June 21st. It will feature older folks with unique talents. "We had a lot of fun," said Gramma. Ginga added, "But we worked too." Gramma said...
Friday, March 31 2017 10:05 AM EDT2017-03-31 14:05:36 GMT
With its soft fur and heart shaped nose, this mini horse may have healing powers too! Hunter Darby, WVU Medicine Children's Patient said,"It's always really nice and awesome to have people think of you and bring things around to try and brighten up your day!" Stormy, the miniature horse recently visited WVU Medicine Children's providing comfort and distraction for young patients. "Madeline has been here for almost three weeks and to see her smile like that and to get...
Monday, March 27 2017 8:26 AM EDT2017-03-27 12:26:40 GMT
If you're like many people staying organized is a constant challenge but what if you could get rid of clutter forever. Marie Kundo, a Japanese organization expert, says she has found the life changing secret to tidying up!
