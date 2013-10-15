Kristian Claus joined WBOY in September 2013 as the morning meteorologist for the WBOY Storm Tracker 12 Team. He can be seen on 12 News Today, from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., and on 12 News at Noon.

Kristian was raised in Pittsburgh and is a passionate Pittsburgh sports fan. He attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, where he studied piloting and meteorology.

Kristian previously worked at KPLC in Lake Charles, southwest Louisiana and at WOAY in Oak Hill, southern West Virginia. While at KPLC, Kristian was also the Web Director.

Kristian is thrilled to now call Clarksburg home. As a food lover, Kristian said Clarksburg has the best "food scene" of any city he has been to, yet.

In his spare time, Kristian likes to swim, lift, eat, sleep and scour the Internet for cool science articles to post to his fan page.

Email, tweet, or Facebook Kristian any time.

Meteorologist

KClaus@wboy.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KristianClausWBOY12News

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KClausWBOY