Gretchen Ross - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Gretchen Ross

Posted: Updated:

Anchor/Reporter

gross@wboy.com

Gretchen comes to WBOY from Evansville, IN where she worked as a reporter for 14 WFIE as well as for the United Way of Southwestern Indiana.

During her five years in Evansville, Gretchen covered the closure of the city's Whirlpool plant and the development of the downtown Ford Center.

Before Evansville, she worked as a reporter and weather anchor for WREX in Rockford, IL. Gretchen earned an Emmy nomination for her breaking news coverage of the 2008 shootings on the campus of Northern Illinois University.

Originally from North Carolina, Gretchen graduated from Campbell University with a B.A. in Mass Communication. She earned her master's degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois in Springfield. During graduate school, Gretchen worked as a reporter and weather anchor for WAND TV.

When she is not working, Gretchen likes to run and work out, volunteer with community organizations and local theatre companies. Gretchen is proud to serve the viewers of north central West Virginia. Send an email with any story ideas.

  • Stories by Gretchen RossMore>>

  • Bridgeport Offers Incentives to Small Businesses

    Bridgeport Offers Incentives to Small Businesses

    Monday, March 6 2017 10:03 PM EST2017-03-07 03:03:58 GMT

    With more national chain stories closing around the country as well as a few here in the area, cities work with local small businesses to help them thrive. "People, the people are already coming",said Bridgeport small business owner Jennifer Blair. "So people are already down here, they are going to see a new show, they are going to want to come in." Friends-turned-business-partners Jennifer Blair and Andrea Kerr take a walk around their new home on Main St...

    With more national chain stories closing around the country as well as a few here in the area, cities work with local small businesses to help them thrive. "People, the people are already coming",said Bridgeport small business owner Jennifer Blair. "So people are already down here, they are going to see a new show, they are going to want to come in." Friends-turned-business-partners Jennifer Blair and Andrea Kerr take a walk around their new home on Main St...

  • Celebrating Volunteers: Georgette Taylor

    Celebrating Volunteers: Georgette Taylor

    Tuesday, February 28 2017 10:19 AM EST2017-02-28 15:19:11 GMT

    Spring starts in just a couple of weeks, which means another season of Girls on the Run. For this February's Celebrating Volunteers we meet a woman who helps area girls maintain healthy habits and a positive attitude.

    Spring starts in just a couple of weeks, which means another season of Girls on the Run. For this February's Celebrating Volunteers we meet a woman who helps area girls maintain healthy habits and a positive attitude.For 10 weeks every spring, you can find Morgantown Learning Academy teacher Georgette Taylor here in the gym after her last class of the...

  • Home and Work Organization Tips: Part 2

    Home and Work Organization Tips: Part 2

    Thursday, November 17 2016 1:53 PM EST2016-11-17 18:53:28 GMT

    WBOY enlisted the help of certified professional organizer and President of All Squared Away, Julie Mills to keep work spaces at the station organized. 

    WBOY enlisted the help of certified professional organizer and President of All Squared Away, Julie Mills to keep work spaces at the station organized. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.