Gretchen Ross

Anchor/Reporter

gross@wboy.com

Gretchen comes to WBOY from Evansville, IN where she worked as a reporter for 14 WFIE as well as for the United Way of Southwestern Indiana.

During her five years in Evansville, Gretchen covered the closure of the city's Whirlpool plant and the development of the downtown Ford Center.

Before Evansville, she worked as a reporter and weather anchor for WREX in Rockford, IL. Gretchen earned an Emmy nomination for her breaking news coverage of the 2008 shootings on the campus of Northern Illinois University.

Originally from North Carolina, Gretchen graduated from Campbell University with a B.A. in Mass Communication. She earned her master's degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois in Springfield. During graduate school, Gretchen worked as a reporter and weather anchor for WAND TV.

When she is not working, Gretchen likes to run and work out, volunteer with community organizations and local theatre companies. Gretchen is proud to serve the viewers of north central West Virginia. Send an email with any story ideas.