Lauren Talotta

Lauren joined the WBOY news team in January 2012 and has grown to love Wild and Wonderful West Virginia!

Her love for television news started at an early age. As a child growing up in Pittsburgh, Lauren would often sneak downstairs to watch the 11:00 p.m. local news (way past her bedtime!)

Lauren is a proud alumna of the University of Pittsburgh, try not to hold it against her! She graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Media and Professional Communications. While studying at Pitt, Lauren interned at KDKA-TV and went on assignment with reporters and photographers on a weekly basis. She also completed an internship with EuroNews while studying abroad in London.

When she's not in the newsroom or out shooting stories, Lauren likes to spend time with her boyfriend, family and friends, travel, and hit the gym. She's also a huge sports fan and loves to cheer on all of Pittsburgh's teams.

Lauren would love to hear from you, so feel free to contact her via email, Facebook, or Twitter with any story ideas.

