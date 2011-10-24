Alex Hines

Lewis, Gilmer, Barbour, Randolph, and Webster County Reporter

Alex joined WBOY in September 2010.

Alex is a native of Western Pennsylvania and a graduate of Westminster College, where he earned a degree in broadcast communications. While there, he interned with WKBN in Youngstown, OH and WOOD in Grand Rapids, MI. While in college he served as an anchor, reporter and producer for "The County Line", Westminster's weekly news program.

Before joining 12 News, Alex worked with the PBS NewsHour on their coverage of the 2008 Republican National Convention in St. Paul, MN.

Alex is a huge fan of the Steelers. He lives right here in Clarksburg. If you have any story ideas, he'd love to hear from you.