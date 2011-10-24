Alex Hines

Alex is a native of Western Pennsylvania and a graduate of Westminster College, where he earned a degree in broadcast communications. While there, he interned with WKBN in Youngstown, OH and WOOD in Grand Rapids, MI. While in college he served as an anchor, reporter and producer for "The County Line", Westminster's weekly news program.
Before joining 12 News, Alex worked with the PBS NewsHour on their coverage of the 2008 Republican National Convention in St. Paul, MN.
Alex is a huge fan of the Steelers. He lives right here in Clarksburg. If you have any story ideas, he'd love to hear from you.
Friday, July 28 2017 5:16 PM EDT2017-07-28 21:16:08 GMT
The Lewis County Assessors Office is trying to make it easier for people to find available property in the county.
The Lewis County Assessors Office has been working to make it easier for people to find available property in the county. Assessor John Breen said his office will debut an online mapping system accessible to the public starting on August first. The new system will help landowners and businesses alike track their property boundaries, but Breen said it is also a great tool for businesses looking to locate in the county. "If they can find a piece of property right ...
Friday, July 28 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-07-28 21:13:22 GMT
A new tax scheduled to hit the books in one local city will now appear six months earlier.
A new tax scheduled to hit the books in one local city will now appear six months earlier. A one percent sales tax passed by the Weston City Council earlier this year was due to take effect in July of next year. But after working with the state, city manager Dodie Arbogast said the city has been granted an emergency ruling to start collecting the tax in January. That earlier time could have a big effect on the city's plans to use that money. "Our first check we should re...
Friday, July 28 2017 5:02 PM EDT2017-07-28 21:02:19 GMT
Driving through downtown Weston, you won't go far without running into signage restricting your direction of travel.
Driving through downtown Weston, you will not go far until running into signage restricting your direction of travel. That is because the city's traffic is arranged to loop people through downtown on two one-way streets. But the city is looking to change that, starting with some small alterations to the roads. "We could go ahead and start making some changes, and they were very open of that to help the flow of traffic. One of those is to take out the ...
Thursday, July 27 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-07-27 23:11:26 GMT
Dozens of kids were at Jackson's Mill in Lewis County Thursday morning, and if you didn't know it, you wouldn't see any difference between this and any other group of campers.
Dozens of kids were at Jackson's Mill in Lewis County Thursday morning, and if you didn't know it, you wouldn't see any difference between this and any other group of campers. But this is Camp Catch Your Breath, and campers here aren't just having fun, they're learning how to do it while managing their asthma. It's a lesson that many students take to heart. "Before I went to it, I didn't really know much about my own asthma, and I was in the doctor a lot for it, but ...
Thursday, July 27 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-07-27 22:57:57 GMT
Lewis County 4-H students are enjoying the opportunity to show off their work over the past year this week.
Lewis County 4-H students are enjoying the opportunity to show off their work over the past year this week. 4-H's annual Jamboree at the Mill is wrapping up Thursday night at Jackson's Mill. 4-Hers from around the area have been showing off their work raising animals and studying a variety of topics, all through 4-H. Organizers said many of the students enjoy getting the chance to highlight all they've learned at the event. "I think they have a lot of fun here. The...
Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301
Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)