Don returned to North Central West Virginia and WBOY after pursuing careers with WSAZ-TV, West Virginia Public Television and Radio, Government Education and the Arts, Documentaries and Sports Marketing.

Don served as WBOY's Sports Director from 1982 to early 1987. Prior to that, he could be heard in afternoon drive for nearly seven years at Clarksburg's WHAR/WVHF radio stations.

His family lived in Fairmont a short while, before moving on to Pittsburgh. He moved back to this area almost immediately to begin his career, and eventually settled in Charleston.

Don is a 2009 graduate of the Leadership Harrison Program. Leadership Harrison is an intensive public affairs/leadership development program designed to expand the community's civic leadership. He is also a 2009 alum of the FBI Citizens Academy at the FBI Center in Clarksburg, which promotes better public awareness of the programs and function of the FBI/CJIS facility.

Don is a Pitt Panther, a Steeler (Original) Terrible Towel owner, and a Columbus Blue Jacket fan. He is also a trivia buff and is always open to hearing about unique historical and local factoids about the area he calls home. If you'd like to remind him of some of them, feel free to email him.