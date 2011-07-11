CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) - After a few dry days across the region, we are looking at more rainfall on the way, some of which could be on the heavy side causing some flooding issues heading into the end of the week. We're watching the track of Tropical Storm Cindy as she makes landfall over the Texas/Louisiana Coastline through Thursday. As she makes landfall, she will move into the Ohio and Tennessee Valley and get caught up in a cold front, and as both of those move into West Virginia,...
CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) - After a few dry days across the region, we are looking at more rainfall on the way, some of which could be on the heavy side causing some flooding issues heading into the end of the week. We're watching the track of Tropical Storm Cindy as she makes landfall over the Texas/Louisiana Coastline through Thursday. As she makes landfall, she will move into the Ohio and Tennessee Valley and get caught up in a cold front, and as both of those move into West Virginia,...
On Friday, June 23, severe storms swept throughout areas in West Virginia, including parts of Monongalia County.
On Friday, June 23, severe storms swept throughout areas in West Virginia, including parts of Monongalia County.
Parts of the Cheat Lake area of Monongalia County received heavy damage Friday night.
Parts of the Cheat Lake area of Monongalia County received heavy damage Friday night.
One person is dead and three are injured after an accident on Interstate 68 at the Maryland - West Virginia border. The accident happened around 6:40 p.m. on Friday. A 2012 Toyota Highlander was heading east on I-68 when its driver lost control, due to wet road conditions, and spun across the median and into the westbound lanes, according to Maryland State Police. The Toyota was hit head on by a 2013 GMC Sierra 2500 pickup truck, which was driven by Wallace Bufor...
A Clarksburg family has not had a baby girl born into their family for more than 100 years. The Kesling family has had all boys since the early 1900s, but now one Kesling descendant is about to change all that. Matt and Megan Kesling are expecting a baby girl, due in August. The couple has a son who is two-years-old, and said it feels really special to be bringing a baby girl into the family. Megan said, "Well, I get to be the honor of giving birth to the first ...
A Clarksburg family has not had a baby girl born into their family for more than 100 years. The Kesling family has had all boys since the early 1900s, but now one Kesling descendant is about to change all that. Matt and Megan Kesling are expecting a baby girl, due in August. The couple has a son who is two-years-old, and said it feels really special to be bringing a baby girl into the family. Megan said, "Well, I get to be the honor of giving birth to the first ...
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX (KMID) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Texas girl who could be heading to Columbus. Stormie Clemmer was last seen in Alpine, Texas wearing a black shirt, blue shorts and a heart necklace with a dragon claw. She is described as a 15-year-old female with short brown hair, green eyes, and approximately 5′ 7″ tall. The department of public safety says Stormie is believed to be in grave or immediate danger. Stormie is possibl...
The Marion County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man on a drug charge.
The Marion County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man on a drug charge.
A man was arrested in Morgantown Thursday after a Mon Metro Drug Task Force investigation.
A man was arrested in Morgantown Thursday after a Mon Metro Drug Task Force investigation.
CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) — Chillicothe Police are looking to locate a runaway juvenile. Police say Jasmine Hamilton was last seen on E. Water St. last week, wearing green sweat pants. Hamilton is a white female, 5’8″ tall and 138 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who knows Hamilton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Chillicothe Police Dept. at 740-773-1191 or a local law enforcement agency.
A Grafton man was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he delivered methamphetamine to a confidential informant.
A Grafton man was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he delivered methamphetamine to a confidential informant.
A Pocahontas County man is proving he is happy with the "bear necessities." "There's nothing almost about it here at Point of View Farm. This is the real deal. This is heaven and one need, seek nirvana no where else once they've been to Point of View Farm," said Joel Rosenthal, retired biologist. Tucked away in Pocahontas County, Joel Rosenthal runs Point of View Farm caring for injured or orphaned wildlife. Rosenthal said, "...
A Pocahontas County man is proving he is happy with the "bear necessities." "There's nothing almost about it here at Point of View Farm. This is the real deal. This is heaven and one need, seek nirvana no where else once they've been to Point of View Farm," said Joel Rosenthal, retired biologist. Tucked away in Pocahontas County, Joel Rosenthal runs Point of View Farm caring for injured or orphaned wildlife. Rosenthal said, "...
An Aldi coupon is making its rounds on social media, promising $75 off any purchase of $80 or more if used by June 30. But as the saying goes, "if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is." According to the WKYC Verify Team, representatives at Aldi’s U.S. headquarters tell them it’s a scam! "These offers weren't authorized or distributed by Aldi, and will not be honored at Aldi locations,” one representative told us. So, this coupon ...
One person is dead after an explosion at Midland Resource Recovery Tuesday morning.
One person is dead after an explosion at Midland Resource Recovery Tuesday morning.
UPDATE (6/22/17 11:20 a.m.): Vincent Fazio, former owner of Chancey's Grill in Fairmont, was sentenced Thursday for one count of third-degree sexual assault and one count of display of obscene matter to a minor in Marion County Circuit Court.
UPDATE (6/22/17 11:20 a.m.): Vincent Fazio, former owner of Chancey's Grill in Fairmont, was sentenced Thursday for one count of third-degree sexual assault and one count of display of obscene matter to a minor in Marion County Circuit Court.
This stop on the Restaurant Road Trip took us to a bakery that just opened on Adams Street in Fairmont, but already has customers lining up out the door. The owner said got her start at the Bridgeport Farmers Market, where her baked goods became in high demand. "Whether I know them by name, or it's the first time they've walked in, I want everyone to feel like they've just come into my home and feel comfortable and relaxed and hang out and feel like they've jus...
A house in Randolph County is a total loss after a fire early Wednesday morning. It happened at about 2:00 a.m. on Mountain View Street in Crystal Springs. The Elkins Fire Department said at least two people were home at the time of the fire but no one was injured. There is no word at this time on the cause of the fire. The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.
A disabled man has been reported missing out of Buckhannon. Jerry Koon, 58, has been missing since Saturday, June 17, according to the Buckhannon Police Department. Koon is white, standing approximately 5' 9" and weighing approximately 200 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes, and glasses. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and hard shorts at his residence on Barbour Street. Koon walks with the assistance of a cane, or he uses a motorized wheelchair, police said...
A disabled man has been reported missing out of Buckhannon. Jerry Koon, 58, has been missing since Saturday, June 17, according to the Buckhannon Police Department. Koon is white, standing approximately 5' 9" and weighing approximately 200 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes, and glasses. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and hard shorts at his residence on Barbour Street. Koon walks with the assistance of a cane, or he uses a motorized wheelchair, police said...
A Michigan man was arrested at a Star City hotel Tuesday on drug charges. Louis Carter, 33, was found in possession of an ounce of heroin and an ounce of crack cocaine, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department. The Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Hotel Morgantown on Saratoga Avenue after an investigation indicating the Carter was in possession of and selling heroin. Carter was located in the room along with a large amount of cash and the drugs....
A person was hit by a vehicle Tuesday in Grafton. One person was lying on the ground when authorities arrived on Walnut Street at approximately 1 p.m., officials said. The person was flown by HealthNet to Ruby Memorial Hospital. There is no word on that person's name or condition. The Taylor County Emergency Squad, the Grafton Volunteer Fire Department, and the Grafton Police Department aided the sheriff's department on scene.
A person was hit by a vehicle Tuesday in Grafton. One person was lying on the ground when authorities arrived on Walnut Street at approximately 1 p.m., officials said. The person was flown by HealthNet to Ruby Memorial Hospital. There is no word on that person's name or condition. The Taylor County Emergency Squad, the Grafton Volunteer Fire Department, and the Grafton Police Department aided the sheriff's department on scene.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that he will let the budget become law without signing it at the State Capitol this morning.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that he will let the budget become law without signing it at the State Capitol this morning.
In all, the 20 day session cost has taxpayers approximately $700,000, but one West Virginia Delegate said he is donating the money he was paid during the special session.
In all, the 20 day session cost has taxpayers approximately $700,000, but one West Virginia Delegate said he is donating the money he was paid during the special session.
An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio.
Two people were transported to United Hospital Center after a motorcycle accident on Sunday evening. According to 911 officials, the accident on Upper Lamberts Run Road near Gore in Harrison County. Officials said the driver of the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle during a police pursuit. There's no word on their names or conditions at this time.
Two people were transported to United Hospital Center after a motorcycle accident on Sunday evening. According to 911 officials, the accident on Upper Lamberts Run Road near Gore in Harrison County. Officials said the driver of the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle during a police pursuit. There's no word on their names or conditions at this time.
Two people were injured in a vehicle collision Monday afternoon in Clarksburg and were transported to United Hospital Center for treatment. The accident happened just after 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 50 and Old Bridgeport Hill. Police said an SUV and a passenger car collided after one vehicle ran a red light. Police said a woman, who was trapped in her vehicle, had to be removed before going to the hospital. There is no word on their names...
Two people were injured in a vehicle collision Monday afternoon in Clarksburg and were transported to United Hospital Center for treatment. The accident happened just after 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 50 and Old Bridgeport Hill. Police said an SUV and a passenger car collided after one vehicle ran a red light. Police said a woman, who was trapped in her vehicle, had to be removed before going to the hospital. There is no word on their names...
UPDATE (6/19/17 3:30 p.m.): According to Monongalia County Sheriff's Department, Samuel Hartley, 21, of Lazzelle Union Road, was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Hartley was walking North on Lazzelle Union Road when he was struck by a vehicle, according to a press release. Hartley was "clipped" on the shoulder by the passenger side mirror of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado truck, driven by Teresa Hart, 57, of Rosedale Hill Road, acc...
Drivers are being advised of a large piece of concrete that fell into the roadway on Interstate 79 northbound at mile marker 119 and the Route 50 off ramp. Harrison County 911 dispatchers said cones have been placed around the concrete to alert drivers.
Drivers are being advised of a large piece of concrete that fell into the roadway on Interstate 79 northbound at mile marker 119 and the Route 50 off ramp. Harrison County 911 dispatchers said cones have been placed around the concrete to alert drivers.
The Fiscal Year 2018 budget bill is on its way to Governor Jim Justice's desk after the West Virginia House of Delegates adopted Senate changes to the bill late Friday night.
The Fiscal Year 2018 budget bill is on its way to Governor Jim Justice's desk after the West Virginia House of Delegates adopted Senate changes to the bill late Friday night.
The Fiscal Year 2018 budget bill is on its way to Governor Jim Justice's desk after the West Virginia House of Delegates adopted Senate changes to the bill late Friday night.
The Fiscal Year 2018 budget bill is on its way to Governor Jim Justice's desk after the West Virginia House of Delegates adopted Senate changes to the bill late Friday night.
An early-morning UTV accident in Harrison County sent one person to the hospital on Saturday, according to 911 dispatchers.
An early-morning UTV accident in Harrison County sent one person to the hospital on Saturday, according to 911 dispatchers.
Philippi Police have arrested two men on drug charges.
Philippi Police have arrested two men on drug charges.
A Harrison County man is facing additional sex charges after he was arrested on charges last month. State police have arrested Joseph Prichard, 51, of Mt. Clare. Police said the 14-year-old girl's parents would drop her off at Prichard's house in Mt. Clare for music lessons. The girl told police Prichard gave her cocaine numerous times and LSD four or five times. The girl told police that Prichard had sex with her a total of 14 times. She also told police P...
Three people were transported to the hospital after an ATV accident in Harrison County on Thursday evening. According to 911 dispatchers, the accident occurred around 8 o'clock on Valley View Road in the Green Valley area outside of Bridgeport. Dispatchers said two people were taken to United Hospital Center and one person was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. There's no word on their names or conditions at this time. Stay with 12 News for the latest.
Law enforcement announced a year-long drug investigation Thursday afternoon.
Law enforcement announced a year-long drug investigation Thursday afternoon.
The House of Delegates has now passed a budget, but not with cuts as deep as the Senate's. The House wants to trim 15 million from higher education, and fully fund the state's Medicaid health care for low income earners. By comparison the Senate trims 33 million from Higher Education, and 34 million from Medicaid. The sides are sharply divided: "The higher education cuts and the Medicaid cuts. I believe that's going to be detrimental to our state, and I think that there's a bett...
The House of Delegates has now passed a budget, but not with cuts as deep as the Senate's. The House wants to trim 15 million from higher education, and fully fund the state's Medicaid health care for low income earners. By comparison the Senate trims 33 million from Higher Education, and 34 million from Medicaid. The sides are sharply divided: "The higher education cuts and the Medicaid cuts. I believe that's going to be detrimental to our state, and I think that there's a bett...
DETROIT (AP) - Fiat Chrysler is recalling 297,000 minivans in the U.S. and Canada because the driver's front air bag can inflate unexpectedly. The recall covers Dodge Grand Caravans from 2011 and 2012. The company says eight people have suffered minor injuries from the problem, but no crashes have been reported. Fiat Chrysler says the air bag wiring can chafe against steering wheel trim, causing a short circuit. Drivers could see an air bag warn...
Lightburn’s Family Diner, in Jane Lew, is taking casual dining and kicking things up a notch in Lewis County. Owner Diane Fay-Castro and her husband opened the restaurant this month to bringing a taste of Philadelphia to the area. But the first thing she wants people to feel in the restaurant is a sense of home. “We’re family-oriented, that’s why we wanted to make it colorful and lively. We didn’t want any TVs because that takes away from the famil...
Fairmont police have arrested a man on a drug charge on June 13. Police went to a home at 122 O'dell Street in Fairmont to assist the Marion County Probation Office with a residential search. Police said when an officer arrived, he found several small bags of methamphetamine as well as a large zip-lock style bag of methamphetamine and packaging materials laying in plain sight in one of the bedrooms of the residence. After further inspecti...
Fairmont police have arrested a man on a drug charge on June 13. Police went to a home at 122 O'dell Street in Fairmont to assist the Marion County Probation Office with a residential search. Police said when an officer arrived, he found several small bags of methamphetamine as well as a large zip-lock style bag of methamphetamine and packaging materials laying in plain sight in one of the bedrooms of the residence. After further inspecti...
Fire crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Harrison County.
Fire crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Harrison County.
John Thomas was present in Judge McCarthy's courtroom Wednesday morning for his sentencing.
John Thomas was present in Judge McCarthy's courtroom Wednesday morning for his sentencing.
Metropolitan Police in London say they're continuing to evacuate people from a massive apartment fire in west London.
Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.
Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.
Multiple County municipal elections were held Tuesday.
Multiple County municipal elections were held Tuesday.
During the morning hours on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, shots rang out a batting practice in Alexandria, VA. The players were Republican members of Congress who were getting ready for a charity baseball game against the Democrats.
During the morning hours on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, shots rang out a batting practice in Alexandria, VA. The players were Republican members of Congress who were getting ready for a charity baseball game against the Democrats.
Posted: Updated: WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (all times local): 11:47 a.m. President Donald Trump says the assailant in the congressional shooting has died from his injuries. Trump said Wednesday morning that the gunman who shot Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, had died. The assailant has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson. Scalise was shot at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Officials sa...
Posted: Updated: WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (all times local): 11:47 a.m. President Donald Trump says the assailant in the congressional shooting has died from his injuries. Trump said Wednesday morning that the gunman who shot Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, had died. The assailant has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson. Scalise was shot at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Officials sa...
WBOY’s Chief Meteorologist, Bryan Schuerman, has been recognized by the Harrison County Board of Education with a certificate for receiving the National Association of Geoscience Teachers Eastern Section, Outstanding Earth Science Teacher for West Virginia for 2017.
WBOY’s Chief Meteorologist, Bryan Schuerman, has been recognized by the Harrison County Board of Education with a certificate for receiving the National Association of Geoscience Teachers Eastern Section, Outstanding Earth Science Teacher for West Virginia for 2017.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's Senate has voted to fund "essential" personnel and services while protecting the benefits of other state workers facing furloughs if the new fiscal year starts July 1 with no budget adopted. The Senate's 29-2 vote on Tuesday follows House passage of a mostly similar furlough measure last month. Meanwhile, talks continue at the Capitol aimed at closing the budget impasse among lawmakers and Gov. Jim Justice. The latest House proposa...
Sunday afternoon, the first annual meatball competition was hosted by the St. Ann Holy Name Society in Shinnston. Judging was done by public voters based on taste and texture. They were able to sample each of the 17 entries prepared by the participants. The organizer says that all of the contestants have their own secret recipes. "You want a nice tender meatball. Some people put extra garlic. You've got basil, parsley. Some people put ricotta cheese in their ...
Sunday afternoon, the first annual meatball competition was hosted by the St. Ann Holy Name Society in Shinnston. Judging was done by public voters based on taste and texture. They were able to sample each of the 17 entries prepared by the participants. The organizer says that all of the contestants have their own secret recipes. "You want a nice tender meatball. Some people put extra garlic. You've got basil, parsley. Some people put ricotta cheese in their ...
The Yoga Bliss Festival was held Sunday at Palatine Park. This was a day of yoga, music and art, all outdoors. The event was free to the public, but donations were accepted to go toward the Marion County Humane Society.
The Yoga Bliss Festival was held Sunday at Palatine Park. This was a day of yoga, music and art, all outdoors. The event was free to the public, but donations were accepted to go toward the Marion County Humane Society.
Every ten-year-old deserves to learn, grow and play without worry, but for 10 year old Brieanna Elmer a stage 3 cancer diagnosis got in the way.
Every ten-year-old deserves to learn, grow and play without worry, but for 10 year old Brieanna Elmer a stage 3 cancer diagnosis got in the way.
The Morgantown area is constantly growing but the city does have a few historic gems, including the Easton Roller Mill.
The Morgantown area is constantly growing but the city does have a few historic gems, including the Easton Roller Mill.
An individual was found on the side of Riverside Road in Grafton around 9 pm Friday evening.
An individual was found on the side of Riverside Road in Grafton around 9 pm Friday evening.
In a way, Brian Esposito is back where it all began. The former big-league catcher played his first professional ball in the New York Penn League, after the Red Sox drafted him in the fifth round of the 200 MLB Draft.
In a way, Brian Esposito is back where it all began. The former big-league catcher played his first professional ball in the New York Penn League, after the Red Sox drafted him in the fifth round of the 200 MLB Draft.
Scooter Hightower is pitching like he has something to prove.
Scooter Hightower is pitching like he has something to prove.
McKenna Smith has collected one more honor to end her illustrious high school track and field career.
McKenna Smith has collected one more honor to end her illustrious high school track and field career.
Just days after the man at the helm of West Virginia Wesleyan softball was named coach of the year by the Mountain East, the Bobcats' star pitcher receives a top honor from the league.
Just days after the man at the helm of West Virginia Wesleyan softball was named coach of the year by the Mountain East, the Bobcats' star pitcher receives a top honor from the league.
This is a slideshow to help celebrate our 60th anniversary! Help us celebrate! If you have any pictures of WBOY from over the years, please send them to svaldivieso@wboy.com. We will add them to our slideshow!
This is a slideshow to help celebrate our 60th anniversary! Help us celebrate! If you have any pictures of WBOY from over the years, please send them to svaldivieso@wboy.com. We will add them to our slideshow!
Send us your weather damage pictures and we'll add them to our slideshow. Please include where the pictures were taken. Please also specify if you would like to remain anonymous. Submit your photos to svaldivieso@wboy.com or by posting them in the comment section on our Storm Damage Slideshow Facebook post.
Send us your weather damage pictures and we'll add them to our slideshow. Please include where the pictures were taken. Please also specify if you would like to remain anonymous. Submit your photos to svaldivieso@wboy.com or by posting them in the comment section on our Storm Damage Slideshow Facebook post.
Pet Pride is sponsored by Eastern Pet Supply of Bridgeport. If you would like to submit your pet's photo, please email the picture to BSchuerman@wboy.com.
Pet Pride is sponsored by Eastern Pet Supply of Bridgeport. If you would like to submit your pet's photo, please email the picture to BSchuerman@wboy.com.
The Pine View Nursing And Rehabilitation Center in Harrisville was evacuated Thursday morning due to flooding in the area.
The Pine View Nursing And Rehabilitation Center in Harrisville was evacuated Thursday morning due to flooding in the area.
As WBOY celebrates Founder’s Day with its parent company, Nexstar, its stations across the country participated in service projects.
As WBOY celebrates Founder’s Day with its parent company, Nexstar, its stations across the country participated in service projects.
A 2 year-old hereford cow was rescued Thursday after giving birth and falling over a 350-foot plus cliff near Masontown.
A 2 year-old hereford cow was rescued Thursday after giving birth and falling over a 350-foot plus cliff near Masontown.
Send us your photos! Cicadas have returned to the Mountain State.
Send us your photos! Cicadas have returned to the Mountain State.
If you have photos of the hail Thursday evening, post them to the WBOY 12 News Facebook page or email them to news@wboy.com.
If you have photos of the hail Thursday evening, post them to the WBOY 12 News Facebook page or email them to news@wboy.com.
On Friday, June 23, severe storms swept throughout areas in West Virginia, including parts of Monongalia County.
On Friday, June 23, severe storms swept throughout areas in West Virginia, including parts of Monongalia County.
A Clarksburg family hasn't had a baby girl born into their family for more than 100 years. The Kesling family has had all boys. The last girl to be born into the family was in the early 1900s. But now one Kesling descendent is about to change all that. Matt and Megan Kesling are expecting a baby girl, due in August. The couple has a son who is 2 years old and said it feels really special to be bringing a baby girl into the family. Megan Kesling said, "Well, I get to be the hon...
A Clarksburg family has not had a baby girl born into their family for more than 100 years. The Kesling family has had all boys since the early 1900s, but now one Kesling descendant is about to change all that. Matt and Megan Kesling are expecting a baby girl, due in August. The couple has a son who is two-years-old, and said it feels really special to be bringing a baby girl into the family. Megan said, "Well, I get to be the honor of giving birth to the first ...
The City of Myrtle Beach initiated its first plan of action Thursday morning following five shootings in three days.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach initiated its first plan of action Thursday morning following five shootings in three days. According to the city’s Facebook page, barricades have been installed on Ocean Boulevard following a shooting early Sunday morning that injured seven people. City officials decided in a special city council meeting Tuesday that the barricades would be used on a “trial run” basis. The goal of the barricades is to...
Parts of the Cheat Lake area of Monongalia County received heavy damage Friday night.
Parts of the Cheat Lake area of Monongalia County received heavy damage Friday night.
An individual was found on the side of Riverside Road in Grafton around 9 pm Friday evening.
An individual was found on the side of Riverside Road in Grafton around 9 pm Friday evening.
Mike Simons former WBOY Meteorologist was honored last night at the Miss West Virginia Pageant as his legacy lives on with a scholarship award presented to one lucky participant. Simons was a long-time friend and host of the pageant. The Mike Simons Excellence in Broadcasting Award was given to a contestant majoring in Broadcasting, Journalism, or Communications. Recipient Hilary Kinney, said she hopes to use the scholarship award to continue her education. “Part of what I lov...
Mike Simons former WBOY Meteorologist was honored last night at the Miss West Virginia Pageant as his legacy lives on with a scholarship award presented to one lucky participant. Simons was a long-time friend and host of the pageant. The Mike Simons Excellence in Broadcasting Award was given to a contestant majoring in Broadcasting, Journalism, or Communications. Recipient Hilary Kinney, said she hopes to use the scholarship award to continue her education. “Part of what I lov...
A disabled man has been reported missing out of Buckhannon. Jerry Koon, 58, has been missing since Saturday, June 17, according to the Buckhannon Police Department. Koon is white, standing approximately 5' 9" and weighing approximately 200 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes, and glasses. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and hard shorts at his residence on Barbour Street. Koon walks with the assistance of a cane, or he uses a motorized wheelchair, police said...
A disabled man has been reported missing out of Buckhannon. Jerry Koon, 58, has been missing since Saturday, June 17, according to the Buckhannon Police Department. Koon is white, standing approximately 5' 9" and weighing approximately 200 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes, and glasses. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and hard shorts at his residence on Barbour Street. Koon walks with the assistance of a cane, or he uses a motorized wheelchair, police said...
A man was arrested in Morgantown Thursday after a Mon Metro Drug Task Force investigation.
A man was arrested in Morgantown Thursday after a Mon Metro Drug Task Force investigation.