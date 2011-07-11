Severe Storms Cause Damage Across Area Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 7:15 AM EDT Updated: Parts of the Cheat Lake area of Monongalia County received heavy damage Friday night.

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Weather-Related Accident on I-68 at Maryland/WV Border Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 6:57 AM EDT Updated: One person is dead and three are injured after an accident on Interstate 68 at the Maryland - West Virginia border. The accident happened around 6:40 p.m. on Friday. A 2012 Toyota Highlander was heading east on I-68 when its driver lost control, due to wet road conditions, and spun across the median and into the westbound lanes, according to Maryland State Police. The Toyota was hit head on by a 2013 GMC Sierra 2500 pickup truck, which was driven by Wallace Bufor...

Clarksburg Family Expecting First Baby Girl to Family's Bloodline in More than 100 Years Friday, June 23, 2017 4:16 PM EDT Updated: A Clarksburg family has not had a baby girl born into their family for more than 100 years. The Kesling family has had all boys since the early 1900s, but now one Kesling descendant is about to change all that. Matt and Megan Kesling are expecting a baby girl, due in August. The couple has a son who is two-years-old, and said it feels really special to be bringing a baby girl into the family. Megan said, "Well, I get to be the honor of giving birth to the first ...

Texas Amber Alert Suspect Could Be Headed for Ohio Friday, June 23, 2017 2:19 PM EDT Updated: BREWSTER COUNTY, TX (KMID) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Texas girl who could be heading to Columbus. Stormie Clemmer was last seen in Alpine, Texas wearing a black shirt, blue shorts and a heart necklace with a dragon claw. She is described as a 15-year-old female with short brown hair, green eyes, and approximately 5′ 7″ tall. The department of public safety says Stormie is believed to be in grave or immediate danger. Stormie is possibl...

Marion County Man Arrested on Drug Charge Thursday, June 22, 2017 5:53 PM EDT Updated: The Marion County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man on a drug charge.

Man Arrested on Heroin, Oxycodone Charges in Morgantown MGN Online Thursday, June 22, 2017 4:28 PM EDT Updated: A man was arrested in Morgantown Thursday after a Mon Metro Drug Task Force investigation.

Chillicothe Police Looking for Runaway Juvenile Thursday, June 22, 2017 4:16 PM EDT Updated: CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) — Chillicothe Police are looking to locate a runaway juvenile. Police say Jasmine Hamilton was last seen on E. Water St. last week, wearing green sweat pants. Hamilton is a white female, 5’8″ tall and 138 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who knows Hamilton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Chillicothe Police Dept. at 740-773-1191 or a local law enforcement agency.

Grafton Man Arrested for Allegedly Delivering Methamphetamine Wayne Worden Thursday, June 22, 2017 3:44 PM EDT Updated: A Grafton man was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he delivered methamphetamine to a confidential informant.

Pocahontas County Man is Happy With The 'Bear Necessities' Thursday, June 22, 2017 1:26 PM EDT Updated: A Pocahontas County man is proving he is happy with the "bear necessities." "There's nothing almost about it here at Point of View Farm. This is the real deal. This is heaven and one need, seek nirvana no where else once they've been to Point of View Farm," said Joel Rosenthal, retired biologist. Tucked away in Pocahontas County, Joel Rosenthal runs Point of View Farm caring for injured or orphaned wildlife. Rosenthal said, "...

Is The $75 Aldi Coupon on Facebook Real? Thursday, June 22, 2017 1:06 PM EDT Updated: An Aldi coupon is making its rounds on social media, promising $75 off any purchase of $80 or more if used by June 30. But as the saying goes, "if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is." According to the WKYC Verify Team, representatives at Aldi’s U.S. headquarters tell them it’s a scam! "These offers weren't authorized or distributed by Aldi, and will not be honored at Aldi locations,” one representative told us. So, this coupon ...

UPDATE: 1 Dead After Another Explosion at Midland Resource Recovery Thursday, June 22, 2017 1:04 PM EDT Updated: One person is dead after an explosion at Midland Resource Recovery Tuesday morning.

UPDATE: Former Fairmont Restaurant Owner Sentenced for Sexual Assault Charge Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:35 PM EDT Updated: UPDATE (6/22/17 11:20 a.m.): Vincent Fazio, former owner of Chancey's Grill in Fairmont, was sentenced Thursday for one count of third-degree sexual assault and one count of display of obscene matter to a minor in Marion County Circuit Court.

Restaurant Road Trip: Little Red Hen Bakery Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:37 AM EDT Updated: This stop on the Restaurant Road Trip took us to a bakery that just opened on Adams Street in Fairmont, but already has customers lining up out the door. The owner said got her start at the Bridgeport Farmers Market, where her baked goods became in high demand. "Whether I know them by name, or it's the first time they've walked in, I want everyone to feel like they've just come into my home and feel comfortable and relaxed and hang out and feel like they've jus...

Randolph County Home Considered Total Loss After Fire Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:32 AM EDT Updated: A house in Randolph County is a total loss after a fire early Wednesday morning. It happened at about 2:00 a.m. on Mountain View Street in Crystal Springs. The Elkins Fire Department said at least two people were home at the time of the fire but no one was injured. There is no word at this time on the cause of the fire. The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

Silver Alert Issued for a 58-Year-Old Buckhannon Man Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:11 AM EDT Updated: A disabled man has been reported missing out of Buckhannon. Jerry Koon, 58, has been missing since Saturday, June 17, according to the Buckhannon Police Department. Koon is white, standing approximately 5' 9" and weighing approximately 200 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes, and glasses. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and hard shorts at his residence on Barbour Street. Koon walks with the assistance of a cane, or he uses a motorized wheelchair, police said...

Michigan Man Arrested in Morgantown On Drug Charges Wednesday, June 21, 2017 6:56 PM EDT Updated: A Michigan man was arrested at a Star City hotel Tuesday on drug charges. Louis Carter, 33, was found in possession of an ounce of heroin and an ounce of crack cocaine, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department. The Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Hotel Morgantown on Saratoga Avenue after an investigation indicating the Carter was in possession of and selling heroin. Carter was located in the room along with a large amount of cash and the drugs....

1 Person Hit By Vehicle in Grafton Wednesday, June 21, 2017 5:18 PM EDT Updated: A person was hit by a vehicle Tuesday in Grafton. One person was lying on the ground when authorities arrived on Walnut Street at approximately 1 p.m., officials said. The person was flown by HealthNet to Ruby Memorial Hospital. There is no word on that person's name or condition. The Taylor County Emergency Squad, the Grafton Volunteer Fire Department, and the Grafton Police Department aided the sheriff's department on scene.

WV Governor Justice Will Let Budget Become Law Without Signing It Wednesday, June 21, 2017 12:43 PM EDT Updated: West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that he will let the budget become law without signing it at the State Capitol this morning.

West Virginia Delegate Donates Special Session Salary Tuesday, June 20, 2017 2:43 PM EDT Updated: In all, the 20 day session cost has taxpayers approximately $700,000, but one West Virginia Delegate said he is donating the money he was paid during the special session.

US student freed by North Korea in a coma dies at age 22 Tuesday, June 20, 2017 12:45 AM EDT Updated: An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio.

2 People Injured in Motorcycle Accident Following Police Chase MGN Online Monday, June 19, 2017 6:44 PM EDT Updated: Two people were transported to United Hospital Center after a motorcycle accident on Sunday evening. According to 911 officials, the accident on Upper Lamberts Run Road near Gore in Harrison County. Officials said the driver of the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle during a police pursuit. There's no word on their names or conditions at this time.

2 People Transported to Hospital Following Vehicle Collision in Clarksburg Monday, June 19, 2017 5:52 PM EDT Updated: Two people were injured in a vehicle collision Monday afternoon in Clarksburg and were transported to United Hospital Center for treatment. The accident happened just after 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 50 and Old Bridgeport Hill. Police said an SUV and a passenger car collided after one vehicle ran a red light. Police said a woman, who was trapped in her vehicle, had to be removed before going to the hospital. There is no word on their names...

UPDATE: Pedestrian Injured in Hit and Run in Monongalia County Monday, June 19, 2017 3:33 PM EDT Updated: UPDATE (6/19/17 3:30 p.m.): According to Monongalia County Sheriff's Department, Samuel Hartley, 21, of Lazzelle Union Road, was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Hartley was walking North on Lazzelle Union Road when he was struck by a vehicle, according to a press release. Hartley was "clipped" on the shoulder by the passenger side mirror of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado truck, driven by Teresa Hart, 57, of Rosedale Hill Road, acc...

Drivers Advised of Concrete in Roadway on Interstate 79 Sunday, June 18, 2017 8:08 PM EDT Updated: Drivers are being advised of a large piece of concrete that fell into the roadway on Interstate 79 northbound at mile marker 119 and the Route 50 off ramp. Harrison County 911 dispatchers said cones have been placed around the concrete to alert drivers.

House of Delegates Passes Budget Bill, Moves to Governor's Desk Saturday, June 17, 2017 8:02 PM EDT Updated: The Fiscal Year 2018 budget bill is on its way to Governor Jim Justice's desk after the West Virginia House of Delegates adopted Senate changes to the bill late Friday night.

UTV Accident Sends 1 Person to Ruby Memorial Hospital Saturday, June 17, 2017 11:30 AM EDT Updated: An early-morning UTV accident in Harrison County sent one person to the hospital on Saturday, according to 911 dispatchers.

2 People Arrested on Drug Charges in Barbour County Friday, June 16, 2017 7:07 PM EDT Updated: Philippi Police have arrested two men on drug charges.

Harrison County Music Teacher Faces Sexual Assault Charges Friday, June 16, 2017 10:49 AM EDT Updated: A Harrison County man is facing additional sex charges after he was arrested on charges last month. State police have arrested Joseph Prichard, 51, of Mt. Clare. Police said the 14-year-old girl's parents would drop her off at Prichard's house in Mt. Clare for music lessons. The girl told police Prichard gave her cocaine numerous times and LSD four or five times. The girl told police that Prichard had sex with her a total of 14 times. She also told police P...

3 Taken To Hospital After ATV Accident in Harrison County Friday, June 16, 2017 3:54 AM EDT Updated: Three people were transported to the hospital after an ATV accident in Harrison County on Thursday evening. According to 911 dispatchers, the accident occurred around 8 o'clock on Valley View Road in the Green Valley area outside of Bridgeport. Dispatchers said two people were taken to United Hospital Center and one person was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. There's no word on their names or conditions at this time. Stay with 12 News for the latest.

15 People Arrested in Harrison County Drug Bust Thursday, June 15, 2017 7:36 PM EDT Updated: Law enforcement announced a year-long drug investigation Thursday afternoon.

West Virginia House and Senate Pass Very Different Budgets Thursday, June 15, 2017 12:15 PM EDT Updated: The House of Delegates has now passed a budget, but not with cuts as deep as the Senate's. The House wants to trim 15 million from higher education, and fully fund the state's Medicaid health care for low income earners. By comparison the Senate trims 33 million from Higher Education, and 34 million from Medicaid. The sides are sharply divided: "The higher education cuts and the Medicaid cuts. I believe that's going to be detrimental to our state, and I think that there's a bett...

Dodge Minivans Recalled; Air Bag Can Inflate Unexpectedly Thursday, June 15, 2017 11:49 AM EDT Updated: DETROIT (AP) - Fiat Chrysler is recalling 297,000 minivans in the U.S. and Canada because the driver's front air bag can inflate unexpectedly. The recall covers Dodge Grand Caravans from 2011 and 2012. The company says eight people have suffered minor injuries from the problem, but no crashes have been reported. Fiat Chrysler says the air bag wiring can chafe against steering wheel trim, causing a short circuit. Drivers could see an air bag warn...

Restaurant Road Trip: Lightburn's Family Diner Thursday, June 15, 2017 11:01 AM EDT Updated: Lightburn’s Family Diner, in Jane Lew, is taking casual dining and kicking things up a notch in Lewis County. Owner Diane Fay-Castro and her husband opened the restaurant this month to bringing a taste of Philadelphia to the area. But the first thing she wants people to feel in the restaurant is a sense of home. “We’re family-oriented, that’s why we wanted to make it colorful and lively. We didn’t want any TVs because that takes away from the famil...

Fairmont Man Charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Thursday, June 15, 2017 10:13 AM EDT Updated: Fairmont police have arrested a man on a drug charge on June 13. Police went to a home at 122 O'dell Street in Fairmont to assist the Marion County Probation Office with a residential search. Police said when an officer arrived, he found several small bags of methamphetamine as well as a large zip-lock style bag of methamphetamine and packaging materials laying in plain sight in one of the bedrooms of the residence. After further inspecti...

Crews Respond to Fire at Old Broadway School Building Wednesday, June 14, 2017 11:40 PM EDT Updated: Fire crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Harrison County.

A Clarksburg Man Receives Sentencing Following Murder Trial Wednesday, June 14, 2017 6:13 PM EDT Updated: John Thomas was present in Judge McCarthy's courtroom Wednesday morning for his sentencing.

The Latest: Londoners help fire survivors with food, clothes Wednesday, June 14, 2017 5:45 PM EDT Updated: Metropolitan Police in London say they're continuing to evacuate people from a massive apartment fire in west London.

House, Senate officials say no threat to Capitol Wednesday, June 14, 2017 5:33 PM EDT Updated: Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.

Local Municipal Election Results Wednesday, June 14, 2017 4:32 PM EDT Updated: Multiple County municipal elections were held Tuesday.

Leaders in WV and VA issue statements on Alexandria shooting Photo Courtesy: MGN Online Wednesday, June 14, 2017 12:50 PM EDT Updated: During the morning hours on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, shots rang out a batting practice in Alexandria, VA. The players were Republican members of Congress who were getting ready for a charity baseball game against the Democrats.

The Latest: Trump Says Shooting Assailant Died of Injuries Wednesday, June 14, 2017 12:18 PM EDT Updated: Posted: Updated: WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (all times local): 11:47 a.m. President Donald Trump says the assailant in the congressional shooting has died from his injuries. Trump said Wednesday morning that the gunman who shot Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, had died. The assailant has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson. Scalise was shot at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Officials sa...

Harrison County BOE Recognizes Science Teacher Accomplishments & Retirees National Association of Geoscience Teachers Eastern Section, Outstanding Earth Science Teacher for West Virginia 2017 Tuesday, June 13, 2017 9:40 PM EDT Updated: WBOY’s Chief Meteorologist, Bryan Schuerman, has been recognized by the Harrison County Board of Education with a certificate for receiving the National Association of Geoscience Teachers Eastern Section, Outstanding Earth Science Teacher for West Virginia for 2017.